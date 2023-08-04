NATCHITOCHES, La. - On Thursday around 4 p.m., Natchitoches law enforcement found and arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for a homicide that occurred in May on Stella Street.
The teen is charged with second degree murder and was placed in the Ware Youth Center.
On May 1, around 8:16 p.m., Natchitoches Police Department received several complaints about gunshots on Stella Street and Northern Street.
Upon arrival officers located a car in the 1400 block of Stella Street that had crashed into a tree with heavy front end damage.
A 16-year-old child was located inside the car suffering from several gunshot wounds. As a result of their injuries, the juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
Officers were also told that two additional juvenile victims were transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center by family members.
One of the juveniles was later transported to a hospital in Shreveport for additional medical treatment and the other was released.