NATCHITOCHES, La – The Natchitoches City Council on Monday approved a resolution for phase one of water main replacements in west Natchitoches.
Sealed bids will be collected by purchasing director Edd Lee until June 30 at 2 p.m.
The repairs will encompass the cast-iron galvanized water lines of Welch Street, Stella Street,, Mandel Street, Pauline Street, Bivens Street, Raphael Street and Robinson Street in phase one of the project.
According to utility director Matt Anderson, the Natchitoches water main system is in the shape of a spider web, so it would be impossible to fix it all at once.
“We have to keep chipping away at it to get to where we need to be," Anderson said.
Only public water lines will be replaced, as the city is only allowed to replace them under public roadways and not on private property.
The project is set to be complete before the end of the year.