NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Louisiana's oldest city was recently named a winner in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Historic Small Town.
Natchitoches received the fifth place spot in the contest, coming in behind Granbury, Texas, Abilene, Kan., Valparaiso, Ind., and Mackinac Island, Mich.
A panel of experts and US TODAY 10Best editors picked the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote during the month of June.
“We are proud to be recognized as one of the Best Historic Small Towns,” said Natchitoches Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Arlene Gould. “We appreciate all of the support and votes we received during the contest. Natchitoches has been the destination of travelers for more than 300 years and plan to continue that legacy for many, many more.”
Natchitoches is no stranger to the 10Best awards as the town was selected as Best Southern Small Town in 2015 by 10Best.
The 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest launches new categories every other Monday at noon, revealing each category's 20 nominees. After 4 weeks of voting, the contest closes on the 28th day at noon. On the Friday after voting ends, winners are revealed. Rules allow the public the right to vote online for one nominee per category, per day.
