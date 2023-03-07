NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches woman has been arrested on multiple charges associated with at least three structure fires, one with someone asleep inside, set within hours of one another, the state Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday in a news release.
Angenique Paige, 30, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Friday on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer as well as two counts of simple arson.
Natchitoches Fire District No. 6 responded to mobile home fire Friday morning in the 100 block of Ann Street. A nearby shed was burned as well.
The fire marshal's office was called to investigation and shortly after a deputy arrived a woman was seen walking of the mobile home next door, which was showing smoke and flames. The woman, identified as Paige, ran from the deputy, but he was able to take her into custody a few blocks away after a brief chase.
The owner of the first burned mobile home, who deputies learned was Paige’s boyfriend, had been asleep inside of the second mobile home at the time of that fire. Fortunately, the owner of the second mobile home, a relative, notified the man about the fire and they both escaped safely.