NATCHITOCHES, La. - A Natchitoches woman is dead after a Sunday night crash on Highway 9 north of Campti.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet passenger car, driven by 73-year-old Nancy Gallien of Natchitoches, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 9 just after 6:45 p.m.
Gallien lost control of her vehicle, exited the left side of the highway, and struck a creek embankment, according to officials.
State police say Gallien was unrestrained. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.