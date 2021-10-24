SHREVEPORT, La. - October is National Bullying Prevention Month. What originally began as a week-long celebration during the first week of October was extended in 2010 to be held all month long to prevent childhood bullying and to promote kindness, acceptance and inclusion.
PACER developed the initial campaign, National Bullying Prevention and Awareness Week, in 2006 to raise awareness about bullying. The National Bullying Prevention Center laid the groundwork so that National Bullying Prevention Month is now a nationwide call to action around educating communities as to their roles in bullying prevention.
This initiative has helped shift thinking away from bullying as “rite of passage” and toward the knowledge that bullying can be prevented and stopped through education and awareness.
A child is bullied every 7 minutes in the U.S. Only four in 100 adults will intervene and only 11% of the child’s peers might do the same. The rest — 85 percent — will do nothing.
According to WalletHub, Louisiana ranks sixth in the country for bullying. Louisiana has the fifth highest percentage in the country for high school student being involved in physical fights on school campus. Louisiana the second highest percentage of high school students that has attempted suicide. This is all due to bullying.
Caddo Parish Schools declares that they don't condone any type of bullying and that schools encourage that all students, teachers and other school employees take reasonable measures to prevent violations of this policy.
"The district has recently taken extra measures to ensure safety by publicizing an anonymous tip line throughout our schools on posters where anyone may report violence, vandalism, bullying, or any other behavior that would make a person feel unsafe on campus," said Charnae McDonad, Director of Communications for Caddo Parish Public Schools. "If someone is found to have violated this policy, they will be held accountable per our school board policy and the law where applicable. Additionally, we encourage everyone to treat others with respect to continue a healthy and comfortable learning environment."
