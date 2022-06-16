SHREVEPORT, La. -- A nationally recognized expert on police procedures said the four officers accused in a man's in-custody death violated the use of force policy and had other options available to them that would not have been deadly.
The testimony of W. Ken Katsaris comes on the fourth day of the trial of four Shreveport police officers accused in the April 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. Officers Brian Ross, 27, D’Marea Johnson, 25, Treona McCarter, 28, and James LeClare, 27, are charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.
Caddo District Judge Chris Victory started hearing testimony Monday in the bench trial.
McGlothen died while in police custody after fighting with officers who are accused of using force to detain him. McGlothen had a history of mental problems and had two previous encounters with police earlier on the day of his death.
He spit at one officer, and he was wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tased and hit. He eventually was put head down in the back of a patrol unit, where he was left unsupervised for 48 minutes. He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
More than two dozen witnesses have taken the stand.
The prosecution took Katsaris through the three confrontations SPD officers had with McGlothen that day in April, with the third one turning deadly. He said the officers had the chance to take McGlothen into custody during first contact because of his behavior. That's when McGlothen's family members, who testified earlier this week, said they called police to get an emergency commitment after he threatened them and said he was not afraid to die.
He based his opinion on video of the officers' interaction with McGlothen as well as his review of a Shreveport police general order of protection that states officers don't have to be present or witness a concerning behavior prior to arrest.
Katsaris said it was his opinion McGlothen commited a crime not long after SPD's first response when he went into another person's car without permission. He said that was enough during that second encounter to arrest McGlothen.
If that had been done, he said, the third contact with police, which turned deadly, would not have happened.
Dash and body camera videos were played for the court once again as Katsaris reviewed the interaction between the officers and McGlothen. The officers used a stun gun, elbow strikes and batton.
Katsaris said they failed to perform sufficient checks of McGlothen's condition, even though the officers called EMTs to check his knee injury. However, they did not tell EMTs about the methods of force used nor did they ask for an evaluation of McGlothen.
When it came time for questioning by defense attorneys, Katsaris said the Taser should have been the first option, given the circumstances of McGlothen's behavior. He suggested the second option should have been a swarm technique where each officer could have taken a limb to subdue McGlothen.
Katsaris maintained the officers had plenty of time to make the right decision based on their training.
He also said the four violated policy by not saying, "taser, taser, taser" before using it on McGlothen. The officers did not provide proper care after using the Taser, and did not seat McGlothen properly in the patrol unit, Katsaris said.
Katsaris underwant a rigourous cross-examination by the four attorneys representing Ross, Johnson, McCarter and LeClare, but he maintained the opinions he expressed when questioned by the prosecution.
Rod Johnson, a criminal investigator with Louisiana State Police, took the stand after Katsaris.