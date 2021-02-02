SHREVEPORT, La - The National office for the NAACP says the recent Shreveport branch elections are null and void.
In a letter sent to the Shreveport chapter, the national office said it will "intervene and institute corrective action." A time and date for the new election is pending.
"The National Office will verify all Petitions for Nomination, Consent Forms and eligibility of candidates," the letter states. It goes on to say those running for office must be a "Member in Good Standing."
For this election, the national office says a member in good standing is one whose name appears on the roster and whose membership is current by Dec. 2.
No more than 10 people who qualify may be elected at-large to the Executive Committee.
The following offices will have its election re-done:
- President
- First vice president
- Second vice president
- Secretary
- Assistant secretary
- Treasurer
- Assistant treasurer
This comes after several local members contested and protested the results of the election. The Rev. Calvin Austin won by four votes out of nearly 200 ballots.
Pastor Linus Mayes, who finished second, and others filed a former grievance after the November election. They said non-members were allowed to vote.
