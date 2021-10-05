SHREVEPORT, La. - National Night Out kicks off in Caddo and Bossier parishes Tuesday.
Shreveport police will be in the Martin Luther King neighborhood at 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of Coburn Lane. More than 150 groups have signed up for National Night Out.
In 2019, 79 organizations hosted block parties in Shreveport and that number nearly doubled this year because of the hard work of all community partners.
In Bossier Parish, 13 block parties are scheduled.
Sheriff Julian Whittington encourages residents and neighborhoods throughout the parish to participate from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for our crime prevention efforts, strengthen police-community partnerships and send a clear message that neighbors are organizing and fighting back against crime.
Bossier deputies will be out and about meeting residents. Posse members will be out fingerprinting children, joined by sheriff’s office motorcycle patrol, K-9 team, mounted patrol and parish firefighters and EMTs.