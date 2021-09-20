SHREVEPORT, La. -- Registration will end on Friday for the 2021 celebration of Shreveport-Bossier National Night Out Against Crime.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.
Neighborhoods throughout Caddo and Bossier parishes are once again being invited to join forces by hosting block parties. The City of Shreveport, Shreveport Police Department and Community Renewal will be working with community organizations to get citizens registered.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for crime prevention efforts, strengthen police-community partnerships and send a clear message that neighbors are organizing and fighting back against crime.
Go to www.shreveportla.gov to sign up and to review judging criteria.