SHREVEPORT, La. - April is the month of military children and Hunt Military Communities is launching their second annual Hunt Little Heroes program, an opportunity to recognize dependent children of military embers who are making a difference within their communities.
The program is open to military children ages 4 to 15. Submission includes a 300-word essay, a video no longer than 2 minutes, or a drawing telling their "Hero Story." Every participant receives a special Hunt Little Heroes cape and mask and select winners will receive additional rewards and recognition, including a monetary prize and a donation to a charitable organization of their choice.
