SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Spelling Bee has been canceled for the first time since World War II, according to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Shreveport's own Gil Pedrotty was supposed to compete in the National Bee that was scheduled for May 24th.
The sixth grader from Caddo Middle Magnet School won the Regional Spelling Bee early March.
Pedrotty proved to be a prodigy, it was his second time competing regionally. As a fifth grader, he was the runner up to an eighth grade student.
Pedrotty is looking on the bright side though and understands why they made the call to cancel it.
He added, there’s always next year.
“There was going to be the spellers, their families, anyone they may have brought along with them, the judges and others who would not want to get sick... So yeah, they should have canceled it,” said Gil.
"it's sort of disappointing for him, but there will be other opportunities as long as he does the work," said his father Michael.
It's not over for Gil! He'll take part in a smaller scale competition online through an outlet called Spell Pundit, it offers resources and prepares spellers.