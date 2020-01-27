Auschwitz

OSWIECIM, Poland - World leaders and other dignitaries are joining a diminishing number of holocaust survivors in marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp, Auschwitz.

Survivors are laying wreaths for the victims at the camp's execution wall.

Nazi Germany set up the camp in occupied Poland in 1940. More than one million people, mostly Jews, died there, in gas chambers or from disease.

This ceremony comes as we mark international Holocaust Remembrance Day adopted in 2005 by the U.N.

