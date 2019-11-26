A koala which drew wide attention after being rescued from an Australian bushfire has died, after failing to recover from his burns.
The koala, dubbed Lewis, had been taken to an animal hospital last week after a woman plucked him from a tree in burning bushland in New South Wales.
Video of the rescue - which shows Toni Doherty using her shirt to wrap up the koala - was viewed globally.
Vets said the marsupial was put down because his burns were not improving.
"[Our] number one goal is animal welfare, so it was on those grounds that this decision was made," said Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.
Six people have died and more than 500 homes have been lost since a bushfire crisis began ravaging Australia in September.