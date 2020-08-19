Former President Barack Obama will close out Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, after Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., accepts the party's nomination for vice president -- making official her place in history as the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major political party.
Under Democrats' theme of "A More Perfect Union," Harris will deliver remarks from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, the same venue former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to use for his acceptance speech on Thursday, effectively kicking off their fall campaign to the White House.
The proceedings are almost entirely virtual, and just like last night, you can watch them on a wide variety of platforms.