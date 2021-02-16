Weather Alert

...Next winter storm will push into our area tonight and continue through Thursday morning... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulations will range from less than 2 inches south of the I-20 corridor to 5 to 8 inches north of the I-30 corridor. Ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch to a half of an inch with localized higher amounts will be possible from Deep East Texas across northwestern Louisiana, central Louisiana, and into south- central Arkansas. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Treacherous road conditions will continue across the region. Locations with over a quarter inch of ice will see downed limbs and powerlines which will lead to the possibility of widespread power outages. Cold temperatures will continue to make extended time outdoors dangerous with the risk of hypothermia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&