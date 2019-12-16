Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH EXPECTED BEHIND A COLD FRONT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&