Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH. FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 109 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&