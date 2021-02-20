Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions will result in damage to exposed pipes and may result in additional water main breaks. Freezing fog will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential additional frost on bridges where snow and ice had previously been cleared. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to make plans for how you will remain warm tonight. To prevent additional bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for slippery conditions, especially on bridge decks and where snow and ice lingers on road surfaces. &&