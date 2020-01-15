Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND EAST AND DEEP EAST TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL LINGER ACROSS MUCH OF LOWER EAST TEXAS AND NORTH LOUISIANA, GRADUALLY IMPROVING FROM NORTH TO SOUTH THROUGH MID MORNING WITH THE PASSAGE OF A COLD FRONT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&