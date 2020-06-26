A male suspect was shot by armed police during a major incident in the city center of Glasgow, Scotland in which an officer was reportedly stabbed.
Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland Steve Johnson said the male suspect was shot by armed police and a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident.
"We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area," Johnson said.
"However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.
"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital," Johnson said.
Earlier, Greater Glasgow police tweeted: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."
The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, tweeted: "We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre. Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support."
The police federation said "the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service."
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were "truly dreadful" and asked the public via Twitter to avoid the area of where the incident took place, while the police deal with it, and not to share unconfirmed information.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident.
"Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding," Johnson tweeted.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the reports coming out of the Glasgow incident are "deeply alarming" and asked the public to avoid the area.
She tweeted: "Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. Please follow police advice and avoid the area."
This story is breaking news. More to follow...
