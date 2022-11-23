OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma.
Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to an outstanding Oklahoma warrant.
The bureau says Chen is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. He will face charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill.
Four victims were found dead at the site of the marijuana grow operation in Kingfisher County. A fifth victim was hospitalized.
Investigators say all of the victims were Chinese nationals.