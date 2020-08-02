Not Available
August 3 coronavirus news
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
- Boy escapes abusive home, couple arrested for child cruelty
- Bossier City man arrested on sexual battery charges involving juveniles
- Coroner identifies woman pulled from Duck Pond with burns
- Edwards: Don't expect big changes to COVID-19 restrictions anytime soon
- Shreveport police wrestling with spread of COVID-19
- Former Bossier teacher faces new child rape, other charges; 2 more alleged victims surface
- $250 one-time payments to La. workers begin this week
- Sheriff: Wanted man injures himself during capture
- Man arrested after cutting Shreveport officer's throat
- Shreveport man accused of sharing, possessing child porn
