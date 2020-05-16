Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAVY RAINFALL HAS PROMPTED A FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR ROUGHLY THE NORTHERN HALF OF THE THE FOUR-STATE REGION... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, AND NORTHEAST TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, LAFAYETTE, LITTLE RIVER, MILLER, NEVADA, AND SEVIER. IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, BOSSIER, CADDO, CLAIBORNE, AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, MCCURTAIN. IN NORTHEAST TEXAS, BOWIE, CAMP, CASS, FRANKLIN, GREGG, HARRISON, MARION, MORRIS, RED RIVER, SMITH, TITUS, UPSHUR, AND WOOD. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * ONE TO THREE INCHES OF RAINFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THIS EVENING AND THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * POOR DRAINAGE AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SUCH AS LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&