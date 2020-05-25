Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS...NORTHWEST LOUISIANA...SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, LAFAYETTE, LITTLE RIVER, MILLER, NEVADA AND SEVIER. IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CLAIBORNE, DE SOTO, NATCHITOCHES, RED RIVER, SABINE AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, MCCURTAIN. IN TEXAS, ANGELINA, BOWIE, CAMP, CASS, CHEROKEE, FRANKLIN, GREGG, HARRISON, MARION, MORRIS, NACOGDOCHES, PANOLA, RED RIVER, RUSK, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHELBY, SMITH, TITUS, UPSHUR AND WOOD. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP AND MOVE ACROSS MUCH OF THE WATCH AREA THIS EVENING, TUESDAY, AND MUCH OF WEDNESDAY, AHEAD OF AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE THAT WILL BECOME STATIONARY OVER NORTH AND NORTHEAST TEXAS TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL TOTALS OF TWO TO FOUR INCHES, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS, ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. THESE RAINS WILL FALL OVER AREAS WHERE GROUNDS ARE ALREADY SATURATED, WHICH COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. * FLOODING MAY OCCUR IN URBAN AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. HEAVY RAINFALL MAY ALSO CAUSE FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&