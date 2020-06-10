Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL INCREASE TODAY TO 10 TO 20 MPH, WITH HIGHER GUSTS, IN WAKE OF A FRONTAL BOUNDARY THIS MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&