Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for... South central Miller County in southwestern Arkansas... Southwestern Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Northwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Northeastern Marion County in northeastern Texas... Southeastern Cass County in northeastern Texas... * Until 645 PM CST. * At 607 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Vivian, or 17 miles south of Atlanta, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Vivian around 620 PM CST. Rodessa around 625 PM CST. Ida around 635 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Kiblah. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; HAIL...<.75IN