- 'Hurricane Chris' charged with homicide after claims of self-defense disputed
- 2 WPSO corrections officers arrested, fired
- Body dumped on parish road; WPSO investigation underway
- Group pressures businesses to join campaign against police brutality
- Protesters in Texarkana agree to disagree on removal of confederate statues
- Shreveport cattleman arrested for animal cruelty
- Caddo School Board outlines possible school reopening options
- Shreveport store removed from JCPenney closing list, for now
- Caddo commissioner clashes with concerned citizen over Juneteenth resolution
- Family yearns for answers in baby Harlem's death
