Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 530 PM CDT... AT 452 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GREENWOOD TO NEAR BLANCHARD TO FOSTERS. MOVEMENT WAS NORTH AT 35 MPH. STRONG WINDS BETWEEN 40 AND 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, VIVIAN, GREENWOOD, BLANCHARD, BENTON, PLAIN DEALING, OIL CITY, MOORINGSPORT, HOSSTON, RODESSA, BELCHER, IDA, GILLIAM, FOSTERS, ALDEN BRIDGE, FERGUSON, CROSS LAKE, CAVETT AND DIXIE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&