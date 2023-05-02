The man the 'Godfather of Artificial Intelligence' has left his position at Google.
Now he wants to warn the word of world about the dangers of the very product that he was instrumental in creating.
ABC's Lionel Moise reports.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.