The United States Army celebrates its 248th birthday Wednesday, commemorating its June 14, 1775, inception.
The oldest of the six military branches was founded as the Continental Army amid the Revolutionary War by an act of the Second Continental Congress. What began as a disorganized collection of British colonists has since grown into an operation comprising more than 463,000 active duty service members worldwide.
Celebrations began Saturday at the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir, Va., and continue Wednesday across the national capital region.
The annual Army Birthday wreath laying ceremony, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. At 11:30, there will be a cake-cutting and reenlistment ceremony at the Pentagon. Soldiers from the Military District of Washington’s ceremonial units will put on a military pageant at 7 p.m. at Summerall Field on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va.
All of Wednesday’s festivities will be livestreamed. More information is available on the Army website.
On Friday, the Washington Nationals will celebrate U.S. Army Day, featuring Army leaders and pregame demonstrations, according to the Army website. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the visiting Miami Marlins, and tickets can be purchased on the Nationals website or at Nationals Park.