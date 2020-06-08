Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TROPICAL DEPRESSION CRISTOBAL WILL CONTINUE TO GENERATE WINDY CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH-CENTRAL ARKANSAS THROUGH THIS EVENING. BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&