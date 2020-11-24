Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEBSTER...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON... CENTRAL DE SOTO...RED RIVER...WEST CENTRAL UNION...NORTH CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...CLAIBORNE...BIENVILLE...CENTRAL BOSSIER AND LINCOLN PARISHES UNTIL 300 AM CST... AT 209 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR COTTON VALLEY TO FOSTERS TO 7 MILES SOUTHWEST OF STONEWALL. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, RUSTON, MINDEN, MANSFIELD, GRAMBLING, HOMER, HAUGHTON, ARCADIA, COUSHATTA, STONEWALL, BERNICE, LOGANSPORT, RINGGOLD, SIBLEY, COTTON VALLEY, GIBSLAND, SAREPTA, DOYLINE AND DIXIE INN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&