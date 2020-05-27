Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISH UNTIL 445 PM CDT... AT 415 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER PLAIN DEALING, OR 15 MILES SOUTHWEST OF SPRINGHILL, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PLAIN DEALING, ROCKY MOUNT AND BOLINGER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&