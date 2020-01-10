Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN MILLER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS... LAFAYETTE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS... NORTHWESTERN DE SOTO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... BOSSIER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... * UNTIL 145 AM CST. * AT 1240 AM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR RAVANNA TO 6 MILES WEST OF WASKOM TO NEAR TENAHA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. TREES HAVE BEEN BLOWN DOWN WITH THESE STORMS ACROSS PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, STAMPS, LEWISVILLE, VIVIAN, HAUGHTON, GREENWOOD, BLANCHARD, BENTON, STONEWALL, PLAIN DEALING, OIL CITY, FOUKE, MOORINGSPORT, BRADLEY, HOSSTON, RODESSA, BELCHER, GARLAND AND IDA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS...NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA...AND NORTHEASTERN TEXAS. A TORNADO WATCH ALSO REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA. REMAIN ALERT FOR A POSSIBLE TORNADO! TORNADOES CAN DEVELOP QUICKLY FROM SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. IF YOU SPOT A TORNADO GO AT ONCE INTO THE BASEMENT OR SMALL CENTRAL ROOM IN A STURDY STRUCTURE. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS. PEOPLE OUTSIDE SHOULD MOVE IMMEDIATELY TO SHELTER INSIDE A STRONG BUILDING. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH