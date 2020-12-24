Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph can be expected. * WHERE...Across the entire Four State Region. * WHEN...through 5 pm this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&