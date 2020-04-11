Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON. THIS EVENING, EXPECT NORTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH IN WAKE OF A COLD FRONT PASSAGE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&