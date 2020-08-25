Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS ARKLATEX **LAURA CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN ACROSS THE CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO AND IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE AS IT MAKES LANDFALL WEDNESDAY NIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CALDWELL, CHEROKEE, CLAIBORNE, DE SOTO, GRANT, GREGG, HARRISON, JACKSON, LA SALLE, LINCOLN, MARION, OUACHITA, PANOLA, RED RIVER, RUSK, UNION, UPSHUR, WEBSTER, AND WINN - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ANGELINA, NACOGDOCHES, NATCHITOCHES, SABINE, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND SHELBY - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR SMITH AND WOOD * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 500 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF NATCHITOCHES LA - 25.2N 89.5W - STORM INTENSITY 90 MPH - MOVEMENT WEST-NORTHWEST OR 300 DEGREES AT 17 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE LAURA CONTINUES TO MOVE WEST NORTHWEST ACROSS THE WARM WATERS OF THE GULF OF MEXICO, AND IS EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN INTO A MAJOR HURRICANE AS IT APPROACHES THE COAST OF SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS ON WEDNESDAY. LAURA IS EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL WEDNESDAY NIGHT NEAR THE SOUTHEAST TEXAS AND SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA BORDER AND REMAIN A HURRICANE DESPITE WEAKENING AS IT MOVES FARTHER INLAND, EVENTUALLY BECOMING A TROPICAL STORM AS IT MOVES NORTH ACROSS EAST TEXAS AND WESTERN LOUISIANA. WITH THE RELATIVELY QUICK MOVEMENT OF THE SYSTEM INLAND, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, INLAND FLOODING, AND ISOLATED TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS DEEP EAST TEXAS AND WEST CENTRAL LOUISIANA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - ROOF DAMAGE TO STURDY BUILDINGS, WITH SOME HAVING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES LEADING TO STRUCTURAL DAMAGE. MOBILE HOMES SEVERELY DAMAGED. DAMAGE ACCENTUATED BY AIRBORNE PROJECTILES. - MANY LARGE TREES UPROOTED ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. DOWNED TREES WILL BECOME MORE COMMON AS THE GROUND GETS SATURATED WITH HEAVY RAIN. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. SEVERAL ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - LARGE AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF LOCATIONS IN NORTH LOUISIANA AND EAST TEXAS, GENERALLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE TWENTY CORRIDOR. - LIMITED ROOF AND SHINGLE DAMAGE POSSIBLE. - LARGE BRANCHES DOWNED AND SOME TREES UPROOTED. DOWNED TREES WILL BECOME MORE COMMON AS THE GROUND GETS SATURATED WITH HEAVY RAIN. - SOME ROADS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. - SCATTERED AREAS WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS MUCH OF EAST TEXAS, NORTH LOUISIANA, AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, BAYOUS, AND DITCHES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES. STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME FLOODED WITH UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS. MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE ARKLATEX. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: NO EVACUATIONS AT THIS TIME. HEED INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES OR A MANUFACTURED HOME, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA AROUND 5 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.