Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST, NORTHEAST, AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA, EXTREME SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE PRESSURE GRADIENT ACROSS THE REGION WILL TIGHTEN AFTER DAYBREAK TODAY AS A SURFACE LOW OVER THE MIDWEST DROPS SOUTHEAST INTO THE OHIO VALLEY. THIS WILL RESULT IN SUSTAINED WINDS BETWEEN 10 TO 20 MPH TODAY WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. WINDS WILL DECREASE BY SUNSET AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS INTO THE REGION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&