Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH SOUTHWEST WINDS TODAY AT 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 25 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED IN SOME OF THE FOUR STATE AREA. * WHERE...SPECIFICALLY FOR PORTIONS OF EXTREME SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, MUCH OF NORTHEAST TEXAS AND EXTREME NORTHWEST LOUISIANA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOPPY WAVES ON AREA LAKES AND OPEN WATERS THAT WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGER GUSTS WILL BEGIN AS THE LOW CLOUDS BEGIN TO BREAK UP AND LIFT ALLOWING FOR BETTER MIXING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN ALLOW SMALL CRAFT TO TAKE ON WATER OR OVERTURN. &&