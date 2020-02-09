Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHCENTRAL ARKANSAS, ALL OF NORTH LOUISIANA, AND PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, AND TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA AND UNION. IN LOUISIANA, BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CALDWELL, CLAIBORNE, DE SOTO, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, LINCOLN, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, RED RIVER, SABINE, UNION, WEBSTER, AND WINN. IN TEXAS, ANGELINA, CHEROKEE, GREGG, HARRISON, MARION, NACOGDOCHES, PANOLA, RUSK, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND SHELBY. * FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * A COLD FRONT WILL SLOWLY SHIFT SOUTHEAST INTO EAST TEXAS, SOUTHCENTRAL ARKANSAS, AND NORTH LOUISIANA MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT, BEFORE DRIFTING SOUTH OF THE AREA BY EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. AMPLE MOISTURE AND UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCES WILL INTERACT WITH THE FRONT AND RESULT IN SHOWERS AND EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS CONTAINING LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL TO DEVELOP AND MOVE OVER THESE AREAS. * WIDESPREAD RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF THREE TO IN EXCESS OF SIX INCHES, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS, ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. GIVEN THE ALREADY SATURATED GROUNDS DUE TO ABOVE NORMAL RAINFALL OBSERVED SINCE JANUARY, THIS ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL QUICKLY RUNOFF, RESULTING IN AN INCREASED FLASH FLOOD THREAT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&