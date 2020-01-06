A diverse group of leaders in the United Methodist Church proposed a plan last Friday to split the church into two denominations. If the plan is approved by delegates to the church's general conference this May, the main body of the United Methodist Church would recognize the dignity of LGBTQ people, and a new "traditionalist" Methodist denomination would peel off to continue in a separate branch what they see as the "tradition" of exclusion, banning same sex marriage and LGBTQ people from the clergy.
This is not the first time American Methodists have split over the issue of human dignity. The predecessor to today's United Methodist Church split over the issue of slavery in 1844 and did not reunite until 1939.
The issue of ordaining and marrying LGBTQ people has been contentious within the denomination for decades. Now the United Methodist Church, the nation's second largest Protestant denomination, has reached another breaking point.
Like many, I've believed for the past several years that schism is necessary. I know the deep pain, yet also resolve, that brought the church to this breaking point. But if 2020 does indeed result in a schism of the Methodist movement like 1844, it's because a break is needed, if unity cannot be achieved, to ensure human dignity is respected.
The debate around recognizing the rights and dignity of LGBTQ people has been waged in the United Methodist Church since 1972 when the words "The United Methodist Church does not condone the practice of homosexuality and considers this practice incompatible with Christian teaching" were added to the denomination's Book of Discipline.
For the past 48 years, "traditionalists" have relied on a handful of Bible passages, not attributed to Jesus, that they believe condemn homosexuality and their belief that the church has always taught homosexuality is sinful. While citing "tradition" is a shaky argument, since the prohibition against homosexuality was only added in 1972, there is certainly a "tradition" of conservative Christianity. It's the tradition that continually denies the image of God in women, people of color and LGBTQ people.
Progressives argue that Jesus called his followers to constantly expand who was considered part of the circle of God's love. They point to Jesus' own words in the Gospels about loving your neighbor as yourself. In addition to the progressives and "traditionalists," there have been millions of Methodists in the middle, neither condemning LGBTQ people nor advocating for their liberation.
The 48 years of debate have caused immeasurable suffering to those whose humanity has been denied by their church and increasing frustration among "traditionalists," progressives and moderates. The "traditionalists" want to be free to take the Methodist movement in a hard-right return to "orthodoxy." The progressives want to be free to celebrate the gifts of LGBTQ in the church. And the moderates just want to be free of the debate altogether.
And then there is the effect on the human beings who have been affected by this controversy within the church. My reaction to the news of the plan to split has been deeply personal.
In 1989, in the midst of the struggle for LGBTQ liberation, I was born into a Methodist family in Houston, Texas. I knew I was gay from a young age. I also knew I loved church. Church was the place where everyone was welcome without exception, where there wasn't a distinction between the "cool" and "uncool" kids, and where I was taught that God made me in God's own image.
Thanks be to God, I was raised in a Methodist congregation that never condemned LGBTQ people. The pastor that served my church when I was in high school actually celebrated us and preached about the harm of the denomination's anti-LGBTQ policies. So many LGBTQ people endure the trauma of being attacked as children in their churches and I'll always be grateful that I avoided that experience.
I was active in my Methodist college's campus ministry program and joined a wonderfully LGBTQ-inclusive church in Washington, D.C. after college. My experience with Methodist communities growing up was largely positive, but the "tradition" of condemnation by the denomination grew in my conscience as I started seminary in 2014.
While I took courses required for ordination in the United Methodist Church, I also met people from other Protestant denominations who could serve openly as LGBTQ people, without fear of institutional reproach or exclusion. One person I met was my future husband, who was the first openly LGBTQ person to be ordained as a minister in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) in Texas, where we both grew up.
I attended the Methodist general conference in Portland, Oregon in 2016 and reached my own personal breaking point. I committed myself to start the official ordination process immediately if the church recognized my dignity. I took a deep breath of hope for the church and my place in it, then let that hopeful breath leave my body for good when the denomination did not lift the ban on same-sex marriages and ordaining LGBTQ people.
I'm happy to report that I found a wonderful new church home at Highland Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, where my husband and I now reside.
I still feel very connected to the people called Methodists. My family's roots in the church go back generations, and I still pray fervently for the day when all Methodists may follow their calling to serve the church.
I celebrate with any church that recognizes human dignity in all people, and this plan for schism would likely result in the majority of Methodist churches in the United States doing just that. Schism will be painful for some because it will force individual congregations to decide which denomination to affiliate with going forward. I mourn the many more "votes" that will take place on the local level that will feel to LGBTQ people and our families like a referendum on our God-given worth. My heart breaks for children raised in the "traditionalist" denomination, for this "tradition" comes with the consequences of young people suffering greatly as they are compelled to deny their identity, some, in the most extreme cases, committing suicide rather than coming out to their anti-LGBTQ families and churches.
Even as I cautiously welcome the schism as necessary, I pray for the day when all Christians of any denomination in the United States and around the world recognize the God-given dignity of LGBTQ people. Alongside the long tradition of exclusion that is evident today and throughout Christian history, there is also a tradition of progressive Christians taking bold action for human dignity and the common good. I know that tradition of boldness will continue no matter what our denomination configuration may be.