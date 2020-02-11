Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS, ALL OF NORTH LOUISIANA, AND PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, AND TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA AND UNION. IN LOUISIANA, BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CALDWELL, CLAIBORNE, DE SOTO, GRANT, JACKSON, LA SALLE, LINCOLN, NATCHITOCHES, OUACHITA, RED RIVER, SABINE, UNION, WEBSTER, AND WINN. IN TEXAS, ANGELINA, CHEROKEE, GREGG, HARRISON, MARION, NACOGDOCHES, PANOLA, RUSK, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHELBY, SMITH, AND UPSHUR. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * AN ADDITIONAL 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAINFALL WITH LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS WILL BE POSSIBLE. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE LIKELY WITH PROLONGED THUNDERSTORMS AS GROUNDS ARE ALREADY SATURATED AND ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL QUICKLY RUNOFF. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&