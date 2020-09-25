A 6-month-old waterskiing baby makes waves. "The Rock" rips down electric gate after power outage. Giant robot comes to life in Japan. Here are the must-see videos of the week.
Making waves
People are divided after a video of a 6-month-old baby waterskiing went viral. Hear what the parents have to say and get the backstory of this aquatic tyke.
On-air blooper
A BBC weatherman's honesty became a hilarious faux pas. He admitted that he wasn't a huge fan of musician Rick Astley, only to find out that Rick Astley was the next guest.
Dad becomes hero
A visit to a car dealership became a very scary situation for a dad and his kids. When bullets started flying, this dad shielded his kids on the floor. He was hit by a bullet, but the NYPD said the children were not injured.
'The Rock' shows off
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson showed just how strong he really is when he ripped off the electric gate on his driveway. Let's be honest: The photos and video of the damage are astounding.
24 tons of awesomeness
A giant robot resembling the anime figure Gundam was tested in Yokohama, Japan. The big guy stands at nearly 60 feet tall and weighs 24 tons.