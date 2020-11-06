A whale surprises kayakers. There's an upcoming table tennis phenom. Baby rhino born in Florida. Here are the must-see videos of the week.
A BIG surprise
Two women kayaking in California got quite a surprise when a humpback whale breached directly beneath them. They lost some car keys, but got a great story to tell.
Tiny talent
This fierce competitor is only 3 years old! Jiang Yunbo's family says he's been practicing table tennis since he was an infant. Even sweeter, his grandmother, a former table tennis pro, is his coach.
Helping animals in need
Over 100 whales breached themselves on a Sri Lankan beach. Rescuers and volunteers were able to push 100 of them back into the water. Authorities say the pod may have gone off course and gotten stranded.
Big shoes to fill
This baby white rhino has a big job to do. He was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida and will help conserve his near-threatened species.
Incredible rescues
After a devastating earthquake hit Turkey, there has been some positive news. Rescue teams have pulled three children from the rubble.