A young golfer wows the pros, dramatic rescues get caught on camera and "a welcome sign" for endangered tigers. Here are the must-see videos of the week.
Teen's swing wows golf legends
Kendall Kemm lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after a stroke. Recently, the teen performed an amazing one-armed golf swing that got the attention of golf legends Nick Faldo and Phil Mickelson.
'A welcome sign'
Endangered tigers have been spotted in a region of western Thailand for the first time in four years. Conservationists hope that this means the tigers are returning to the forests after being poached to near extinction.
'I thought it was a miracle'
Grandparents find their 3-year-old granddaughter floating in the pool. After officers arrive, bodycam video shows their attempts to revive the young girl. Thankfully, the girl has now recovered from the scary accident.
Mom thanks hero
This emotional video will touch your heart. After a man saves a stranger from a burning car, the mother of the rescued man praises the hero's actions and calls him her "guardian angel."
One tweet made a difference
Country star Garth Brooks says he no longer wants to be considered for the CMA's "Entertainer of the Year" award after reading a tweet from a fan.