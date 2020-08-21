A brawl erupts on a plane over masks. A cute tiny "elephant" is rediscovered in Djibouti. Teachers remake a rap hit. Here are the must-see videos of the week.
A 'Poppin' remix
Some Georgia teachers made a remix of a popular rap song to kick off their virtual school year. Callie Evans said she did it to motivate and engage her students.
Unfriendly skies
Jack Ross captured a plane brawl on camera as the flight was boarding. Passengers got into an argument over seats and masks, and then the fists started flying!
Pop star gives us a peek
Katy Perry gave us a look into her baby's nursery -- and also showed us a very unique outfit.
'Charismatic microfauna'
The elephant shrew has been rediscovered in Africa after 50 years. Scientists found the cute, mouse-sized creature in Djibouti.
Don't try this at home
Allen Pan, an engineer and YouTuber, made a pneumatic mask launcher that is designed to wrap around a person's face. He says he was partly inspired by a Homer Simpson invention.