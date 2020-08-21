A brawl erupts on a plane over masks. A cute tiny "elephant" is rediscovered in Djibouti. Teachers remake a rap hit. Here are the must-see videos of the week.

A 'Poppin' remix

Some Georgia teachers made a remix of a popular rap song to kick off their virtual school year. Callie Evans said she did it to motivate and engage her students.

Unfriendly skies

Jack Ross captured a plane brawl on camera as the flight was boarding. Passengers got into an argument over seats and masks, and then the fists started flying!

Pop star gives us a peek

Katy Perry gave us a look into her baby's nursery -- and also showed us a very unique outfit.

'Charismatic microfauna'

The elephant shrew has been rediscovered in Africa after 50 years. Scientists found the cute, mouse-sized creature in Djibouti.

Don't try this at home

Allen Pan, an engineer and YouTuber, made a pneumatic mask launcher that is designed to wrap around a person's face. He says he was partly inspired by a Homer Simpson invention.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments