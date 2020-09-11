Wind topples dozens of semitrucks. Mail is mysteriously dumped. Steamboat wreck is found after 200 years. Here are the must-see videos of the week.
Highways become danger zones
Hurricane-force winds threatened vehicles in Utah. The extremely strong winds caused at least 45 semi trucks to topple within one day. At least four drivers had to receive medical treatment.
What happened here?
Surveillance cameras captured full bags of USPS mail being dumped in a parking lot in Glendale, California. Police and Postal Service investigators are working to determine what happened.
Discovered after 200 years
One of the earliest known steamship wrecks in US history was discovered by divers in Vermont. The steamboat Phoenix caught fire and sank in 1819.
A new way to fly?
Researchers in the Netherlands says they've conducted a successful maiden flight of a scale model of a V-shaped plane. The airplane would incorporate the passenger cabin, fuel tanks and cargo hold into the wings. We're ready to book a flight!
'I'll be here for you'
Paul Miller greets his classes with a new song parody every year. The Wisconsin teacher rewrote the lyrics to the "Friends" theme song to welcome his virtual classes.