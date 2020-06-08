Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAFAYETTE...WESTERN UNION AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES...NORTHERN WEBSTER...NORTH CENTRAL CADDO... NORTHWESTERN CLAIBORNE AND NORTHERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT... AT 1014 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES SOUTHWEST OF WILLISVILLE TO GILLIAM. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MAGNOLIA, SPRINGHILL, HOMER, SMACKOVER, STAMPS, WALDO, LEWISVILLE, MCNEIL, HAYNESVILLE, CULLEN, PLAIN DEALING, COTTON VALLEY, SAREPTA, BRADLEY, TAYLOR, EMERSON, BUCKNER, SHONGALOO, SMITHLAND AND VILLAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&