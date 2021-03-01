...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following bayou in Louisiana...
Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau.
* From Tuesday afternoon until further notice.
* At 12:00 PM CST Monday the pool stage was 142.1 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to rise above flood pool stage
Wednesday afternoon and continue rising to 143.5 feet Saturday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact...At 143.0 feet, Water begins to flow over Louisiana 164.
Secure boats, boat ramps, camps, and docks for high water.
